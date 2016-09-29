Sept 29 Ti Fluid Systems
* TI Fluid Systems limited a leading global manufacturer of
automotive fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems, today
announces its intention to proceed with an initial public
offering
* for six months ended 30 june 2016, revenue was eur 1.6
billion and adjusted ebit was eur 185.6 million, with increases
of 4.9% and 7.4%, respectively, compared to six months ended 30
june 2015
* Total gross primary proceeds receivable by company from
global offer are estimated to be approximately eur 600 million.
* Company intends to use net primary proceeds it receives
from global offer in order to reduce financial leverage
* Company expects to have a free float following global
offer of at least 25%
* In addition, global offer will include a partial sale of
shares held by funds advised by bain capital private equity, LP
members of management team and other individual shareholders
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)