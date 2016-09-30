Sept 30 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :
* Acquires majority holding in UK-based Harlex Management Ltd.
* Has acquired 90 percent of shares in Harlex Management Ltd. with both legal and economic
effect as of October 1, 2016
* Move also includes wholly owned subsidiary Harlex Consulting Ltd., London
* Will acquire remaining 10 percent in Harlex Management as of October 1, 2018
* Purchase price for shares in London-based SAP data migration specialist totaled in
mid-single-digit million range
* SNP AG will use existing liquid funds to finance acquisition
