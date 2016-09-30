Sept 30 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Acquires majority holding in UK-based Harlex Management Ltd.

* Has acquired 90 percent of shares in Harlex Management Ltd. with both legal and economic effect as of October 1, 2016

* Move also includes wholly owned subsidiary Harlex Consulting Ltd., London

* Will acquire remaining 10 percent in Harlex Management as of October 1, 2018

* Purchase price for shares in London-based SAP data migration specialist totaled in mid-single-digit million range

* SNP AG will use existing liquid funds to finance acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)