BRIEF-Clip to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
Oct 18 Lantern Hotel Group Ltd :
* Lantern Hotel Group Ltd - sale of Commodore Hotel, North Sydney, NSW-LTN.AX
* Entered into contracts for sale of freehold and business of Commodore Hotel
* Sale price of $14.5m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, May 22 Greece's current account deficit widened in March compared to the same month a year earlier, as a higher trade gap more than offset an increase in the services balance surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.