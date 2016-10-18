BRIEF-Kangmei Pharmaceutical to buy Chongqing-based pharma firm for 86.1 mln yuan
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
Oct 18 Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd
* Paradigms placement heavily oversubscribed-par.ax
* Received firm commitments to place aout 13m new shares raising a$6.21m million
* Also says share purchase plan of $1.0 million for existing shareholders to participate on same terms as those of placement
* Received firm commitments to place about 13m new shares raising a$6.21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed agreement with partner to buy a Chongqing-based pharma company at 86.1 million yuan
LONDON, May 22 AstraZeneca has sold the European rights to its ageing beta-blocker heart drug Seloken to Italy's Recordati for $300 million, as part of a continuing drive by the British drugmaker to spin off non-core assets.