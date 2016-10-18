Oct 18 Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd

* Paradigms placement heavily oversubscribed-par.ax

* Received firm commitments to place aout 13m new shares raising a$6.21m million

* Also says share purchase plan of $1.0 million for existing shareholders to participate on same terms as those of placement

* Received firm commitments to place about 13m new shares raising a$6.21 million