BRIEF-Sanwaria Agro Oils approves dividend of 0.05 rupees per share
* Says approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJGfPv) Further company coverage:
Oct 18 Indutrade AB
* Says has appointed Bo Annvik as company's new president and CEO
* Says in connection with Bo Annvik's taking office, Johnny Alvarsson will leave his position as President and CEO of Indutrade after 13 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Recommended dividend of 30 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: