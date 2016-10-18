Oct 18 Q-Free ASA :

* Has received 26 million Norwegian crown ($3.21 million) tag order from Costanera Norte, one out of four concessionaires in Santiago, Chile

* Order will be delivered in period from November 2016 to January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)