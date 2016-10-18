Oct 18 Gdi Property Group Ltd :

* sale of 80 george street, parramatta-gdi.ax

* gdi no. 40 pty limited atf gdi no. 40 office trust has exchanged contracts to sell 80 george street, parramatta for $51.88 million

* Also to generate approximately $1.5 million of disposal and performance fees