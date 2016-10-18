BRIEF-Beijing International Trust cuts entire stake in Yang Guang
* Says shareholder Beijing International Trust has cut entire holding of 4.9 percent stake in the company on May 19 at 7.38 yuan ($1.07) per share
Oct 18 Deutsche Rohstoff AG :
* Management board changes
* Jan-Philipp Weitz, currently head of business development at Deutsche Rohstoff AG, will take on role of CFO beginning Jan 1, 2017
* Weitz will take on finance department of group from CEO Thomas Gutschlag, who currently serves as CEO as well as CFO of group
* Current member of management board and Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Joerg Reichert will leave management board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co's controlling unit signed agreement with Luanping county government and a U.S. farming company on construction of demonstration farm project, for local agriculture and tourism development