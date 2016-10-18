BRIEF-Sanan Optoelectronics' units plan investment in U.S., Japan
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $10 million to set up unit in the U.S. for research and marketing of communication products
Oct 18 Nokia Corp
* Nokia says has signed an agreement with STC to expand high-speed mobile broadband capacity and coverage in Saudi Arabia using Nokia's 4.5G technology
* says deployment supports millions of visitors to Mecca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest $10 million to set up unit in the U.S. for research and marketing of communication products
May 22Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :