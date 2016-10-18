UPDATE 1-Telia buys cloud services provider Nebula from Ratos
May 22 Nordic telecoms firm Telia said on Monday it was buying Finnish cloud services firm Nebula from private equity company Ratos in a 165 million euro deal.
Oct 19 Mirvac Group
* Deloitte signs afl at 477 collins st, melbourne-mgr.ax
* Deloitte signs agreement for lease at 477 collins street, melbourne
* Deloitte has committed to 22,000 square metres of office space across 12 floors for 12 years, commencing in 2h20. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 22 Shanghai stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Monday as lingering worries over economic growth and tighter regulations to curb speculative investments hurt risk appetite.