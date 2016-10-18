BRIEF-Giglio Group issues one year bond for EUR 1 mln
* SAID ON FRIDAY THE BOARD APPROVED THE "GIGLIO GROUP TF 2,9% MAG18 EUR" BOND FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 1 MILLION
Oct 19 Omni Market Tide Ltd
* acquisition of rightcrowd and capital raise-omt.ax
* agreed pre-acquisition value contribution of omt at 8.18%; rightcrowd at 91.82%
* $35 million capital raising under a prospectus
* consolidation of all omt securities on a 10:1 basis (subject to shareholder approval)
* omt also entered into mandate with morgans corporate (morgans), to act as sole lead manager and underwriter in capital raising
* purchase price for acquisition will be based on pre-money value of at least $85 million
* purchase price will be paid as a mix of cash and shares in omt
* purpose of capital raising to raise funds to grow merged group post transaction,funding cash component of purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON FRIDAY THE BOARD APPROVED THE "GIGLIO GROUP TF 2,9% MAG18 EUR" BOND FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 1 MILLION
* CUBE ITG SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SET THE FINAL PRICE FOR THE SALE OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY, AT 9.66 MILLION ZLOTYS