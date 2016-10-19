BRIEF-First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund raises monthly common share distribution
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
Oct 19 Blackwall Property Trust :
* Blackwall Property Trust - capital raising-BWR.AX
* Launched a $12 million capital raising by way of a $4 million, 1 for 17 rights issue at $1.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund increases its monthly common share distribution to $0.1247 per share for june
SAO PAULO, May 22 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA priced a share offering on Monday at 11 reais a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Paula Arendt Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)