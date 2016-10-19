Oct 19 Castellum AB :

* Sells properties in Malmö and Lund for 893 million Swedish crowns ($101 million)

* Properties are to be vacated by Dec. 1st, 2016

* Sold 21 properties in Malmö and 7 properties in Lund. Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8302 Swedish crowns)