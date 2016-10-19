BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Castellum AB :
* Sells properties in Malmö and Lund for 893 million Swedish crowns ($101 million)
* Properties are to be vacated by Dec. 1st, 2016
* Sold 21 properties in Malmö and 7 properties in Lund. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8302 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: