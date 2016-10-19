BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing
Oct 19 Klovern AB :
* Buys properties in Malmö and Lund for 910 million Swedish crowns ($103 million)
* Rental value for 2016 amounts to 120 million crowns
* Acquisition will be financed through a combination of bank loans and equity. Source text for Eikon:
Acquisition will be financed through a combination of bank loans and equity. ($1 = 8.8302 Swedish crowns)
Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing