Oct 20 Citycon Oyj :

* Q3 net rental income 56.8 million euros ($62.3 million)versus 59.7 million euros year ago

* Q3 EPRA earnings 38.6 million euros versus 38.9 million euros year ago

* Sees forecasts 2016 direct operating profit to change by 16 million to 23 million euros (previously 17 million-26 million)

* Sees 2016 EPRA earnings to change by 13 million to 20 million euros (previously 11 million-20 million) from previous year

* Expects EPRA EPS to be 0.16-0.17 euro (previously 0.1575-0.1725 euro) in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)