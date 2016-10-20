BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Geveran Trading Co Ltd (Geveran) informs that offer period is extended by two weeks, until Nov. 3, 2016 at 16:30 CET
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing