Oct 21 Transaction Solutions International Ltd :

* Transaction Solutions International Ltd - completion payment for purchase of balance of Tsi India shares is INR 2.44bn

* Tsn has an exclusive option period up to 14 February 2017

* Transaction Solutions International -agreement to acquire remaining 75.11% stake of TSI india (proposed acquisition) from CX partners controlled entities

* Entered into an exclusive option agreement to purchase remaining 75% balance of Tsi India