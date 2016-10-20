US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Oct 21 Transaction Solutions International Ltd :
* Transaction Solutions International Ltd - exclusive option agreement to acquire balance of Tsi India-TSN.AX
* Asx alert-exclusive option agreement to acquire balance of tsi india-TSN.AX
* Transaction Solutions International Ltd - completion payment for purchase of balance of Tsi India shares is INR 2.44bn
* Tsn has an exclusive option period up to 14 February 2017
* Transaction Solutions International -agreement to acquire remaining 75.11% stake of TSI india (proposed acquisition) from CX partners controlled entities
* Entered into an exclusive option agreement to purchase remaining 75% balance of Tsi India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)