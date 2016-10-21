BRIEF-Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets
Oct 21 WPP Aunz Ltd
* Interim cfo appointment
* CFO Lukas Aviani steps down
* Chris Rollinson appointed as interim cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Qualcomm and Google to enable daydream standalone virtual reality headsets
LIMA, May 17 A former Peruvian governor suspected of arranging bribes from Odebrecht was arrested on Wednesday, while police raided Lima law firms thought to have ties to the Brazilian construction company, the attorney general's office said.