BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
Oct 21 Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA :
* EMGS and North Sea Commander Shipping agree on new terms for the charter agreement of the Atlantic Guardian
* New terms are valid as of Oct. 1 2016.
* EMGS and owners have agreed to a reduction of charter hire rate by about 27 pct and a new 5 year term for charter
* Chairman: "The new terms provide for a sound commercial basis when the market turns" Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
* Gold up 1.8 pct in fifth straight session of gains * Breaks above technical resistance at $1,245 * Scandals dampen hopes of Trump stimulus * Dollar falls to lowest since Nov. 9 (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 17 Gold rose to a two-week high on Wednesday as political turmoil in the United States reduced expectations of aggressive interest rate rises this year, pushed down U.S