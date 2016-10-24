UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Tedros leads WHO race, would be first African to get top job
* Pakistan's Nishtar drops out of race, Britain's Nabarro still in (Updates with result of first round of voting)
Oct 24 LifeWatch Ag :
* LoI with GE Healthcare to develop strategic relationship signed
* Has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with GE Medical Systems Information Technologies, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation doing business as GE Healthcare, along with its affiliates (GE Healthcare)
* LoI is non-binding and intended relationship is subject to signing of a definitive cooperation agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pakistan's Nishtar drops out of race, Britain's Nabarro still in (Updates with result of first round of voting)
* MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF NEW DATA DEMONSTRATING THE ASSESSMENT BY CELLVIZIO OF ACUTE LUNG REJECTION FOLLOWING TRANSPLANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)