Oct 24 SMA Solar :

* Managing board decreases forecast for current fiscal year

* New forecast anticipates FY sales between 900 million euros ($980.73 million) and 950 million euros (previously 950 million euros to 1,050 million euros)

* Continues to anticipate a significant year-on-year increase in FY EBIT to between 60 million euros and 70 million euros(previously 80 million euros to 120 million euros)

* Forecast adjustment was mainly caused by price pressure emerging in all market segments worldwide since middle of 2016 and numerous delays in major solar projects

* Based on provisional figures, SMA achieved sales of more than 220 million euros and EBIT of more than 20 million euros in Q3 of 2016

* In Q3, gross margin was around 25 pct

* Net cash was more than 50 million euros as of Sept. 30