BRIEF-Selexis and Ose Immunotherapeutics sign commercial license agreement to further advance development of Ose's interleukin receptor 7 antagonist

* SELEXIS AND OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS SIGN COMMERCIAL LICENSE AGREEMENT TO FURTHER ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF OSE'S INTERLEUKIN RECEPTOR 7 ANTAGONIST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)