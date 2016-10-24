Oct 25 Aconex Ltd :

* Has provided an outlook for fy17 revenue in range of $172 to $180 million

* Has provided an outlook for ebitda in range of $22 to $25 million, excluding acquisition costs

* Expects for fy17 lower than expected growth of european business

* Sees fy18-fy19 revenue to be in the eange of 20 to 25% p.a. Growth

* Sees fy18-fy19 ebitda 17-22 percent of revenue