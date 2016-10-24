BRIEF-Capstone directors Tucker and Wicks to join Smartfinancial board after merger
* In connection with merger, Capstone directors, Steven B. Tucker and J. Beau Wicks will join Smartfinancial and Smartbank boards - SEC filing
Oct 25 Clearview Wealth Ltd
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding a proposed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing