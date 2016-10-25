BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Oct 25 Race Oncology Ltd :
* Race oncology ltd - race signs agreement with US based Irisys LLC-rac.ax
* Race oncology - Irisys will complete development of final bisantrene formulation and manufacture finished product for NPP sales and use in clinical studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: