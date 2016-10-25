BRIEF-Jamba Inc says doesn't anticipate filing form 10-Q within five-day period provided by rule 12B-25
* Company does not anticipate filing form 10-q within five-day period provided by rule 12B-25
Oct 24 Lovisa Holdings Ltd :
* Steve Doyle appointed chief executive officer
* September quarter same store sales growth tracking above annual 3% to 5% guidance as anticipated
* "Trading within 4 stores continue to be within expectations and expect an additional 3 stores to be trading by xmas" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company does not anticipate filing form 10-q within five-day period provided by rule 12B-25
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co reports declaration of quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: