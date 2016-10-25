Oct 25 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* Signing of agreement and extraordinary general meeting

* Has signed purchase agreement to acquire 51 pct of Pharmalys Laboratories SA, 51 pct of Pharmalys Tunisia Ltd SA and 51 pct of Pharmalys Africa Sarl, which is to be founded jointly

* Acquisition is expected to be completed by end of 2016