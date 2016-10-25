Oct 25 Haldex AB
* Haldex interim report, january - september 2016: solid
operating margin in spite of continuing weak market conditions
* Says operating income for Q3 excluding one-off items
amounted to SEK 80 (116) m,
* Q3 net sales, SEK m 1,076 (1,189)
* Reuters poll: Haldex Q3 adjusted EBIT was seen at 90
million SEK, net sales at 1.1 billion SEK
* Says our forecast for market is essentially same as in
previous quarters
* The European market is looking stable in 2016 with a
slight increase in order intake
* Says we are sticking with our forecast that 2016 will be a
year where we will still be feeling effects of events in north
america and struggle to generate growth
* Says there is an impending risk that we will lose contract
if ownership situation ir not soon resolved
* Says working hard to counteract effect of on-going bidding
process on contract discussions
