Oct 25 Whitbread Plc :
* Whitbread interim results
* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 5.4 percent to 307 mln
stg
* Interim dividend up 4.9 percent to 29.9 pence per share
* H1 sales rose 8.1 percent to 1.6 bln stg
* H1 premier inn total sales growth of 8.9 pct and like for
like sales up 2.4 pct
* H1 Costa total sales growth of 10.7 pct, system sales up
11.9 pct and UK like for like sales up 2.3 pct
* H1 group underlying profit before tax rose 5.4 pct to
307.0 mln stg
* Costa underlying operating profit decreased by 4.0 pct to
64.6 mln stg due to increased investments in first half
* Exceptional items and non underlying adjustments before
tax are a cost of 43.4 mln stg(2015/16: cost 36.4 mln stg)
* Exceptional items and non underlying adjustments
predominantly relating to estimated costs associated with
premier inn international's withdrawal from India and South East
Asia
* Group return on capital 3 of 15.1 pct (at year end
2015/16: 15.3 pct). This includes over 400 mln stg invested in
future hotel openings
* Strong balance sheet with half year net debt of 988.2 mln
stg (at year end 2015/16: 909.8 mln stg) with leverage
maintained
* "our core brands of Premier Inn and Costa continue to win
market share with total sales growing 8.9 pct and 10.7 pct and
like for like sales up 2.4 pct and 2.3 pct respectively" - CEO
* We will be smoothing phasing of our openings this year and
plan to open c.3,700 new UK Premier Inn rooms and 230-250 new
coffee shops worldwide
* Internationally, in Premier Inn we are focusing on middle
east and German markets and process of exiting our operations in
India and South East Asia is underway
* "Whilst it is early in second half and there is
uncertainty in UK's economic outlook, we expect to deliver in
line with full year expectations."
* H1 total revenue at 1.56 bln stg, up 8.1 pct
