BRIEF-OneSavings Bank announces final terms of capital issue
* Final terms of its issue of 60 mln stg fixed rate resetting perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
Oct 25 3i Group Plc
* 3I group plc - agreement to sell debt management business
* 3I group plc has agreed sale of its debt management business to investcorp
* Transaction will generate cash proceeds to 3i of £222 million and an exceptional profit on disposal of £36 million, subject to closing adjustments which are dependent on transaction's completion date.
* Transaction is expected to close by end of march 2017, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions including required regulatory approvals
* As part of transaction, 3i will be selling its 3idm fund management business and clo equity investments required to meet risk retention requirements, valued at £182 million at 30 september 2016.
* Investcorp has also agreed to take over 3i's debt warehouse commitments in europe and U.S.
* 3I will continue to hold certain clo investments valued at £56 million at 30 september 2016
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc - expects to record a gain of approximately $6.6 million on sale of Westbrook Outlet Center during q2 of 2017