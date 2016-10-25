BRIEF-John Childs reports 8.5 percent stake in Biohaven Pharma
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
Oct 25 Intu Properties Plc
* Intu properties plc - disposal of intu Bromley
* Has exchanged contracts to sell its 63.525 per cent stake in Intu Bromley to Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation ('APFC') for 177.9 million stg
* Representing a premium to its 30 June 2016 valuation of 175.9 million stg
* Topped-Up net initial yield based on market value at 30 June 2016 was 5.7 per cent
* As part of transaction, APFC have also acquired Aviva's 21.475 per cent interest in centre
* Intu will repay from proceeds current bank debt secured on asset of 95.8 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 19 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd
NEW YORK, May 19 An elected official of a New York City suburb was convicted on Friday of what authorities have called the first criminal securities charges brought over municipal bonds, a spokesman for federal prosecutors said.