BRIEF-AT&T spokesperson says 37,000 workers currently on strike
* Says 37,000 AT&T workers currently on strike
Oct 25 Kitron ASA :
* Lockheed Martin awards contract to Kitron for F-35 work
* Has received multimillion dollar contract from Lockheed Martin for production of Integrated Backplane Assembly (IBA) for F-35 low rate initial production program, LRIP 11
* Deliveries start in 2016 and end in 2018
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator on Friday said it launched two probes against meatpacker JBS SA this week to investigate suspicious trades made before the shocking revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.