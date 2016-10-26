BRIEF-Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
Oct 26 Data#3 Ltd
* Media release - dtl's significant education sector contract-dtl.ax
* Secured a large contract for department of education and training (DET) in queensland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Comcast increases internet speeds for California customers at no additional cost
* INITIATIVE WILL RESULT IN 50,000 MORE VEHICLES BECOMING FULLY CONNECTED CARS BY EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: