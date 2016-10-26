BRIEF-VAA Vista Alegre Atlantis Q1 net result turns to profit of 133,000 euros
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Oct 26 Catapult Group International Ltd :
* Catapult group international ltd - appointment of chief financial officer-cat.ax
* Resolved to appoint Shane Greenan as company's chief financial officer
* Shane will join company's executive team, and replace Sue Banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 EBITDA 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* In April, California AG, certain California DA offices made initial settlement demand related to Feb. 2015 letter on California environmental laws