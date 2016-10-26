Oct 26 Kesko Oyj

* says to sell its grocery trade in Russia to Lenta Ltd, one of Russia's largest grocery trade chains

* says the aggregate consideration for the disposal is approximately RUB 11 billion, or about 158 million euros

* says growth in the business would have required significant capital expenditures

* Kesko's grocery trade in Russia last year had sales of 106 million euros and operating loss of 14 million euros

* deal is subject to the approval of the Russian competition authority