Oct 27 Akastor Asa
* Agrees to sell Fjords Processing to National Oilwell Varco
for NOK 1.2 billion ($145.04 million) on debt- and cash-free
basis
* Fjords is a global leader in complete process support
systems for gas, oil and water
* The transaction will realize an accounting gain of
approximately NOK 650 million to Akastor, and will be recognised
in the fourth quarter results.
* The transaction is expected to release approximately NOK
1,150 million in cash for Akastor
* The transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 2016,
pending clearance from Norwegian and Korean competition
authorities
($1 = 8.2736 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)