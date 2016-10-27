Oct 27 GE Aviation
* GE Aviation increases the offer price and lowers the
minimum acceptance condition in its recommended public cash
offer to the shareholders of arcam
* GE Aviation says increases consideration in its
recommended public cash offer ( "offer") to acquire all ordinary
shares in Arcam Aktiebolag to SEK 300 per ordinary share in cash
* GE Aviation says lowers minimum acceptance condition to at
least 75 per cent
* GE Aviation says consideration of SEK 300 per ordinary
share in Arcam is final and ge will not further increase
consideration in offer
* Says ordinary shares in Arcam tendered during the initial
acceptance period of the Offer, as announced on October 18,
2016, together with the ordinary shares in Arcam acquired by GE
outside of the Offer and ordinary shares in Arcam
subject to irrevocable undertakings to accept the Offer,
corresponds to approximately 46.12 per cent of the total number
of outstanding shares and votes in Arcam on a fully diluted
basis.
* The Board of Directors of Arcam has unanimously resolved
to recommend to Arcam's shareholders to accept the Offer
