German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Basler AG :
* Raises forecast for fiscal year 2016
* New sales forecast for FY: 94 million euros ($102.62 million) - 96 million euros
* New profit forecast for FY: EBT-margin 11 pct - 12 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.