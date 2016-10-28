BRIEF-Copernicus Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 441,614 zlotys
* Q1 net profit 441,614 zlotys versus loss of 573,268 zlotys a year ago
Oct 28 Eureka Group Holdings Ltd
* Eureka acquires 26th freehold retirement village-egh.ax
* Eureka has agreed to acquire a 38-unit village in Mackay, queensland for $1.16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 308,793 ZLOTYS VERSUS 198,947 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO