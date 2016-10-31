BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Essentra Plc :
* Appointment of new chief executive
* Announces appointment of Paul Forman to board with effect from Jan. 1 2017, to succeed Colin Day as chief executive
* Colin will stand down as CEO with effect from Dec. 31 2016, will retire from board and Co following 2016 AGM on April 20 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.