Oct 31 RNTS Media NV
* Further increase of revenue guidance for 2016 and Q4
EBITDA expected to be positive
* Upgrades pro-forma revenue guidance for 2016 from more
than 185 million euros ($202.76 million) to more than 205
million euros
* Now expected to reach EBITDA break-even in Q4 2016, under
consideration of adjustments for separately disclosed items
consistent with company's recent financial reporting practice
* Expects to upgrade previous 2017 guidance of more than 240
million euros in revenues and a Q4 2017 EBITDA break-even after
current budget process has been finalized
* Repeated increase reflects dynamic development in
programmatic and real-time bidding activities of Fyber Rtb and
Inneractive subsidiaries acquired in 2015 and 2016 respectively
($1 = 0.9124 euros)
