BRIEF-MGT Capital Investments says has closed on financing to allow ramping up bitcoin mining
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
Nov 1 Cellmid Ltd
* Received commitments totalling $3 million, for new fully paid shares in company at 3 cents per placement share
* Will use funds raised to launch evolis fgf5 inhibitor hair growth products in US market
* Received commitments totalling $3 million, for new fully paid shares in company at 3 cents per placement share
* Cellmid capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds