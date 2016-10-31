BRIEF-MGT Capital Investments says has closed on financing to allow ramping up bitcoin mining
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
Nov 1 Leaf Resources Ltd
* Successfully raised $2.35 million, through a placement of 16.2 million ordinary shares to sophisticated investors
* Funds raised will be used to advance commercialisation of leaf's proprietary glycelltm process
Leaf resources raises $2.35m in placement
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds