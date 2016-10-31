BRIEF-MGT Capital Investments says has closed on financing to allow ramping up bitcoin mining
* MGT Capital Investments Inc - it has closed on financing to allow company to materially ramp up its bitcoin mining operations
Nov 1 Mmj Phytotech Ltd
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement regarding a material change to co's proposed transaction with Top Strike Resources Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Collplant Holdings Ltd - signed a new, exclusive distributor agreement in Turkey to market Vergenix FG, for treatment of chronic wounds