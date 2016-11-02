BRIEF-Asia Pacific Satellite signs contract worth 5.60 bln won
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
Nov 2 Ymagis SA :
* Acquisition of Eutelsat's 50.2 pct stake in dsat cinema
* Eutelsat has exercised its option to sell its 50.2 pct stake in DSAT cinema to Ymagis group, which is now sole shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed 5.60 billion won contract with Thuraya Telecommunications Company, to provide XT-Lite
BANGKOK, May 16 The Facebook social media site was still available in Thailand on Tuesday after concerns arose that authorities would shut it down if Facebook did not take down content deemed threatening to national security.