Nov 2 IVU Traffic Technologies AG :
* Will achieve targets set for 2016 as a whole, with revenue expected to significantly
exceed planned 55 million euros ($61.04 million) while gross profit is expected to amount to 42
million euros as planned
* However, net profit for year is negatively impacted by non-recurring effects due in
particular to write-downs on foreign projects, primarily in Israel
* Currently anticipates a significant year-on-year decline in FY EBIT to around 1 million
euros (2015: 4.9 million euros)
* Expects to see a return to good profit margins of previous years in financial year 2017
already
