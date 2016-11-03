Nov 3 Adler Modemaerkte AG :
* Revenue and earnings declined in the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 recorded a decline in revenue of 9.4 percent to 117.9 million euros ($131.03 million)
(Q3 2015: 130.2 million euros)
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined from -7.5 million euros in first nine
months of 2015, to -20.1 million euros
* Earnings before taxes (EBT) fell from -11.1 million euros to -23.8 million euros in first
nine months of 2016
* Consolidated net loss of -18.4 million euros as at Sept. 30, 2016 (first nine months of
2015: consolidated net loss of -9.3 million euros)
* Forecasts consolidated revenue for Q4 to be slightly below previous year's level
* Forecast for full year 2016 already adjusted
* Consolidated revenue for full-year 2016 is expected to fall short of prior-year figure of
approximately 566 million euros
* FY EBITDA should amount to between 14 million to 17 million euros, so that an after-tax
loss is to be expected
* Cash position at year-end will be clearly positive
