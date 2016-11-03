Nov 3 Dialog Semiconductor Plc
* Says q3 revenue of $346 million 13% above mid-range of
guidance and up 5% over q3 2015
* Says power conversion revenue up 54% over q3 2015 to $33.2
million
* Says gross margin at 46.0% and underlying gross margin at
46.6%, in line with July guidance
* Says operating profit of $61.4 million, a year-on-year
increase of 2%
* Says underlying operating profit of $73.4 million, more
than double q2 2016 and a year-on-year increase of 4%
* Says anticipate revenue for q4 2016 to be in range of
$345-$375 million
* Says at mid-point, this will result in a full year revenue
of $1,193 million, a 3% improvement over july guidance
* Says we expect underlying gross margin percentage for full
year to be broadly in line with level achieved year to date
