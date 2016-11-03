BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Nov 3 Aurelius Equity Opportunities Se & Co Kgaa
* Plastipak Packaging Inc. acquires Aurelius subsidiary Evolve Polymers
* Two parties have agreed not to reveal financial details of transaction
* British firm sold to strategic US acquirer Plastipak Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing