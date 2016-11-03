Nov 3 Eckert & Ziegler :
* Achieved sales of 103.1 million euros ($114.63 million) in
nine months, almost on par with prior-year level of 102.7
million euros
* 9-month group earnings per share fell by 0.27 euros, or 19
pct, year on year to 1.43 euros
* In 2017 earnings are expected to grow and could exceed
2.00 euros per share, assuming that exchange rates remain stable
and excluding acquisitions and sale of divisions
* Sales of just under 150 million euros are expected in FY
2017
* Eliminating losses for 2016 that arose from winding-down
of a Californian subsidiary, 9-month earnings per share amounted
to 1.47 euros, that is to say 0.04 euros more per share
* Rise in Radiopharma segment income keeps the group on
track
* Positive outlook for 2017
